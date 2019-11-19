Company wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to smoke and review marijuana

article

If your dream is to sit around and smoke marijuana, one company wants to pay you to do that!

American Marijuana is looking to hire someone to smoke a variety of cannabis products and give their honest review of them afterwards.

"The best part? You can work from the comfort of your own home," the job listing reads.

The company, which calls itself "one of the most trusted medical marijuana resources online," promises that the job is 100-percent real.

"The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog. Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category."

Here's how it works, according to American Marijuana:

"Every month, the lucky applicant will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month. These products range from weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils. The applicant will then test the products in person and write about their experience with the product from unboxing to everything they’ll be doing with the product."

Advertisement

In return for your hard work, the lucky applicant will be paid up to $3,000 a month AND receive FREE cannabis products.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

Sound good? You can apply HERE.