Concealed carry holder accidentally shoots self while driving in Oakbrook Terrace

A driver who was attempting to holster his gun accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in Oak Brook Terrace.

Police officers discovered a man who was "bleeding profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1:20 p.m. on 22nd Street east of Midwest Road, officials said.

Investigation revealed the man was trying to holster his gun while driving when it accidentally discharged and struck him in the leg, police said.

Officers rendered first aid and the driver was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment, police said.

The driver is a valid FOID and concealed carry license holder, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed.