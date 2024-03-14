Concealed carry holder arrested after shooting man on Michigan Avenue

A concealed carry holder was arrested after he shot a man who charged him Thursday morning on Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

Two men, 48 and 35, were arguing around 5:30 a.m. when the older man started to run at the other in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The 35-year-old, who is a valid CCL and FOID card holder, pulled out a gun and shot the 48-year-old, according to police.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody at the scene. Police said charges are pending.