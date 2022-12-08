Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side

A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night.

Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.

They struggled over the weapon and shots were fired. The woman was shot in the hand and the man was struck in the chest.

Police say the man was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was arrested and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Charges are pending, and Area One Detectives are investigating.