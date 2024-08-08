Concerns rise over potential for violence at Democratic National Convention amid Gaza war protests

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is just weeks away and there's growing concern about protests against the war in Gaza turning violent.

The Anti-Defamation League and Jewish United Fund said calls for violence against Jewish people have been celebrated at protests across the country and expect the same to happen in Chicago during the convention.

But, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network accuses ADL of fearmongering and smearing the Palestine support movement.

"It's critical that we don't give them the oxygen or airtime to spread their hateful messages. It's also about keeping neighborhoods, elected officials and community leaders safe…," said one official.

"They just spent their entire time essentially lying, misrepresenting and fearmongering about our community as a whole… and the protests that we have organized for the march on the DNC," said a USPCN spokesperson.

The ADL will release a new report soon detailing increased violence at protests around the country, but the USPCN said that's another attempt to smear the Palestine support movement.