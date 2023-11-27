Congressman Danny Davis proposes legislation for tech hub in Chicago's Columbus Park

The vision of establishing stronger connections between Chicago and communities nationwide may soon materialize, as West Side Congressman Danny Davis introduces legislation aimed at transforming the Columbus Park Fieldhouse in Austin into a technology hub.

The announcement comes with a request for a $2 million federal grant to upgrade the fieldhouse and facilitate the creation of a model that could be replicated in parks across the country.

Representative Davis emphasized the need to bridge the digital divide and enhance communication opportunities for children. The proposed plan includes the infusion of computer equipment and the implementation of free technology training programs within the Columbus Park Fieldhouse.

Part of the envisioned initiative is to expand a federal program that provides discounted internet connections, ensuring that parks nationwide benefit from affordable internet access. The plan aligns with Davis's commitment to making technology education more accessible.

"We are the most communicative society that has ever existed in the history of mankind, womankind, personkind, and we have to make sure that our children have the opportunity to learn as much as they can," said Davis.

Additionally, Congressman Davis expressed plans to organize an outreach effort encouraging households to take advantage of discounted home internet services, emphasizing the importance of widespread participation in the digital realm.