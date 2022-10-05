Construction on downtown Naperville bridge to begin Thursday

Work is set to begin on Naperville’s Washington Street bridge.

The construction comes after a state inspection found signs of deterioration.

The city had been planning to reduce traffic to a single north and southbound lane so the span can be rebuilt, but now must do so earlier than anticipated.

The one-lane traffic begins Thursday, with the outside southbound lane and the inside northbound lane closed until further notice.

The bridge, which crosses the DuPage River between Chicago and Aurora avenues, is more than 40 years old.