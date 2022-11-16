Construction resumes at Obama Presidential Center, days after noose found on site

Construction on the Obama Presidential Center has begun again after a brief hiatus due to an "act of hate."

Lakeside Alliance, the builder of the center, had to pause construction when a noose was found hanging at the job site last week.

Builders are back at work as of Wednesday, according to Lakeside Alliance.

"Over the last several days, all staff and onsite workers have participated in anti-bias training. Additional safety and security measures have also been implemented. Today, we are resuming all construction operations onsite," Lakeside Alliance said in a statement Wednesday.

The investigation to find the person or persons responsible remains ongoing. Lakeside Alliance even offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who has information about the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

"While Lakeside Alliance understands that no amount of training will lessen the impact of last week’s heinous act, we will continue to provide anti-bias, inclusion and belonging training on an ongoing basis to help foster an inclusive work environment. Working with strategic community stakeholders, we remain committed to creating job opportunities for those who have historically been under-represented," Lakeside Alliance's statement said.

The new center is being built in Jackson Park. The Obamas have said the presidential center is a "love letter" and a "thank you note" to the South Side of Chicago, which is where they met, started their family and where the former president started his political career.