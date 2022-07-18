Controversy surrounds Winnetka billionaire's desire to cordon off section of public beach

In north suburban Winnetka, there is a battle brewing between a lakefront billionaire and residents who want to maintain public access to the entire shoreline. It all stems from the park district's desire to merge two beachfront plots at Elder-Centennial Park, where the public beach is right now separated by private property.

The owner of that property also owns property to the south of the park, and he wants a barrier between his section of beach and the public beach.

The Winnetka Park District Board is hosting public workshops and comment sessions over what has become a very contentious debate.

"We need to be able to walk the entire shore. It's that simple," said resident Allen Welch.

Residents like Welch fear the current proposal, which allows the private property owner to install "planter pockets" between his land and the park, will prevent the public from accessing the shoreline and block views to the south.

"There is one individual who has just purchased property to the south of the park and he doesn't want anybody on his beach," Welch said. "Well, it's not his beach. It's the public's beach."

The concerned residents believe any blockage to the shoreline violates the Illinois Public Trust Doctrine.

"If the park district goes forward and creates a precedent, then all other private owners can put up planter pockets on which they can plant large trees and obstruct the view," said Chuck Dowding, a Winnetka resident and Professor Emeritus of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Northwestern University. "This would be a precedent if IDNR approves this, and I think that's a really huge issue that affects things all up and down the North Shore."

Warren James, President of the Winnetka Park District Board, said plans aren't final as he and the other members try to strike a compromise.

"Remember, it's a balancing act because while we have rights, the private property owners have rights, too," James said. "I think it's going to take us some time to allow this plan to evolve."

FOX 32 Chicago did reach out to the wealthy property owner at the center of this controversy for a comment and has not yet heard back.