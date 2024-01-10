Convenience store worker shot dead during attempted robbery in Chatham

A convenience store employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was in an alley around 10:16 p.m. when he was approached by a male who tried to rob him in the 300 block of East 79th Street, police said. The suspect then started shooting, striking the victim in the head.

The convenience store worker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.