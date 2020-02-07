Convicted felon charged in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park

article

Authorities announced charges Saturday morning in connection with the shooting of a Chicago firefighter who was wounded Sunday while responding to a car fire in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Hollis Williams, 29 of Albany Park, faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery of a firefighter and a police officer, as well as multiple traffic violations, Chicago police said.

The 36-year-old firefighter was working to extinguish a fire in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue when he heard shots at 1 a.m. and took cover, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

He was shot in the leg and stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, authorities said.

Williams, a convicted felon, was arrested about 10:10 p.m Thursday, in the 2800 block of West Irving Park Road after being positively identified as the alleged shooter, police said.

Williams was convicted on a drug possession charge in May 2016 and sentenced to 15 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Cook County court records. He also faced weapons charges in 2013, but was found not guilty in a bench trial.

After the shooting, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said three illegal weapons were found in an apartment near the scene.

Williams is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.