Convicted felon leads Munster police on high-speed chase to Cook County in stolen car

A suspect was arrested in South Holland after leading Indiana police on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a building at 161st Street and Park Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect was in a stolen vehicle fleeing Munster police before the crash occurred.

He then fled officers on foot before being taken into custody.

Suspect crashes stolen car in South Holland after fleeing Munster police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for observation.

He was in possession of a firearm and is a convicted felon, according to Indiana police.