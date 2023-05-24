Expand / Collapse search

Convicted felon leads Munster police on high-speed chase to Cook County in stolen car

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Holland
FOX 32 Chicago

Driver arrested after crashing stolen car in South Holland: police

A convicted felon was arrested in South Holland after allegedly crashing a stolen car and leading Munster police on a high-speed chase. The suspect tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody.

MUNSTER, Ind. - A suspect was arrested in South Holland after leading Indiana police on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. 

The suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a building at 161st Street and Park Avenue around 1 a.m. 

Police say the suspect was in a stolen vehicle fleeing Munster police before the crash occurred. 

He then fled officers on foot before being taken into custody. 

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for observation. 

He was in possession of a firearm and is a convicted felon, according to Indiana police. 