Conyers woman accused of abducting elderly Illinois victim, exploiting her for months

Detectives have charged a Conyers woman with exploiting an elderly victim for months, allegedly keeping her away from her family.

Officials say they began an investigation after being contacted by Adult Protective Services about the welfare of the 81-year-old victim.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Nicole Macon of Conyers knew the victim and her family for a decade. When she learned the woman had become ill in November 2021, officials say Macon travelled to Illinois, claimed to be the victim's granddaughter, secured a limited power of attorney, and took the woman back to Georgia with her.

In the next four months, police say Macon prevented the woman from talking to any of her family and friends. The victims financial accounts of credit cards were allegedly used by her abductor to finance her hair salon.

After her rescue, the elderly victim told detectives they were the first people outside of Macon's home she had been allowed to talk to since arriving in Georgia.

The elderly victim has been reunited with her family. Police say after the reunion, she said it was one of the happiest days of her life.

Macon has been charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of elder persons and forgery.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE