Cook and McHenry counties offer lead paint removal for certain homes

Cook and McHenry counties are offering a new program to remove lead paint from homes.

Lead-based paint was banned for use in housing in the U.S. in 1978.

Both counties will use grants to clean up dozens of homes.

To be eligible, a home must have been built before 1978 and must also have a pregnant woman or child younger than the age of 6.

Tests must show they have certain amount of lead in their blood.

To apply, visit the Cook County website or call (312) 590-2895.