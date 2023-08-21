Cook County boy, 17, facing gun charges for double shooting

A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting last week in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The boy was taken into custody Friday after he was treated and released from Lutheran General Hospital for gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting on Aug. 9, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Officers responded to a 911 call informing them that a person had been shot in the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the boy lying on the lawn, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General in stable condition.

While officers checked local hospitals for additional victims, they located vehicle with bullet holes in the parking lot of St. Alexius Medical Center. An 18-year-old man who was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody by police after being treated for a graze wound to the back.

The 17-year-old is facing numerous charges including aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence and mob action, police said.

He was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center where he awaits his first court appearance.

Police said the two teenagers were among three people who were arrested for the incident.