2 shot in Hoffman Estates; 3 in custody

Three people are in custody after two teenagers were shot Wednesday night in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

A 911 call informed Hoffman Estates police that someone had been shot and a vehicle fled the scene around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy lying on the lawn, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and leg, according to Hoffman Estates police. Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The boy was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers checked local hospitals to see if there were any additional victims. While at the hospital, officers saw a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the parking lot, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police located an 18-year-old man, who was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle, who was grazed in the back by a bullet. He was then treated and released by the hospital.

Police said three people are in custody and charges are pending.