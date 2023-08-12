Cook County boy charged in 2022 gang-related shooting

A 15-year-old boy from Wheeling was charged in a drive-by shooting in Mount Prospect Wednesday.

Police say the boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive on Dec. 12, 2022.

He was charged with aggravated discharged of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

On the day of the shooting, police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:23 p.m.

Investigating officers say two people dressed in all black and wearing black ski masks were in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive when an older model Honda Odyssey minivan drove by and an occupant of the Honda fired multiple shots out of the vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Honda fled the area and the two people wearing all black clothing also fled prior to the arrival of officers.

Officers found two 9mm shell casings in the roadway, damage to an apartment laundry room window and an adjacent apartment wall consistent with being struck by a bullet. A fragment of a spent bullet was also located in the apartment where the damage was. The resident of the apartment was not injured.

Investigators located the two individuals who were targeted in the shooting which led them to the offender. Police say the shooting was believed to be gang-related.

The juvenile was transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago.

Nobody was struck by any bullets during this incident.

The investigation is still open and ongoing as police seek any additional offenders.