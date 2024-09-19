New proposal aims to offer free cancer screenings for Cook County residents within 30 days of their birthday

Cook County residents could soon receive a free mammogram and prostate screening within 30 days of the birthday.

Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry proposed the resolution to help promote early cancer detection, health and wellness and preventative care. The commissioner also said he hopes it will increase life expectancy.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, aside from skin cancer, while prostate cancer remains the most commonly occurring cancer in men.

"Early detection saves lives. By offering free mammograms and prostate screenings, we are removing barriers to care. This is especially important in areas where healthcare access has been limited," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"I termed it the birthday resolution because, as I speak to those in the community, I say, if at no other time, gift yourself around your birthday with a physical exam," said Lowry.

The program would launch in January 2025.