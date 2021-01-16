Cook County court employee test positive for COVID-19

An employee of Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of employees with positive tests to 253.

The employee works in the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the chief judge’s office said Friday in a statement. A new resident at the detention center who had already been released also tested positive.

In addition to the 253 employees who tested positive for the coronavirus, 19 judges have also tested positive since the start of the pandemic, according to the statement.