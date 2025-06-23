Cook County crash: At least one person killed on Illinois Route 394, some lanes closed

The Brief A fatal crash happened Monday morning on Illinois Route 394 near Sauk Village. All southbound lanes were shut down just north of Steger Road. Illinois State Police said the closure would last 2 to 3 hours.



A deadly crash Monday morning shut down a stretch of Illinois Route 394 in Chicago's southern suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP said at least one person was killed in the crash on the southbound side of Route 394, just north of Steger Road, in Sauk Village.

Police shared the news on X shortly after 9 a.m., saying all southbound lanes would remain closed for two to three hours while they investigated.

What we don't know:

Details about what caused the crash, or how many vehicles were involved, were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.