Cook County crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured: police

Hazel Crest police say two people were killed and two others were injured after a car struck a tree early Saturday morning.

A vehicle with four occupants was traveling southbound on Wood Street in suburban Hazel Crest at 2 a.m. when it crashed near 169th Street.

One of the passengers in the back seat was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was also killed.

The other two passengers were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police say the identity of the victims will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by Hazel Crest detectives.