Cook County shooting leaves man dead; person of interest in custody: police

A person of interest was taken into custody following a deadly shooting in suburban Broadview early Wednesday morning.

Police say three individuals got into a fight in the alley by National Beverage located at 1401 West Roosevelt Road just before 1 a.m.

One of the individuals pulled a handgun and fired shots at the victim, striking him several times in the upper body. Police say the victim fell to the ground and the offenders fled eastbound on Roosevelt Road.

A Broadview police officer was on patrol nearby when they heard the shots. The officer drove toward the area and saw two people running.

Police say the officer pursued one of the suspects in the patrol car, then on foot. A male offender was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered in the immediate area.

The gunshot victim was transported to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police say a person of interest is currently being held at the Broadview Police Department for further investigation.