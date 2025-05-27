Cook County felon caught with 4 loaded guns in Naperville detained until trial, prosecutors say

The Brief Marcus Carroll, a convicted felon from Calumet City, was arrested in Naperville after police found four loaded guns in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Among the weapons was a Glock modified to fire fully automatic and another equipped with a 50-round drum, according to prosecutors. Carroll, who faces two felony gun charges, will remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 23.



A Cook County convicted felon accused of illegally having four loaded firearms on him during a traffic stop in Naperville will remain in custody ahead of trial, authorities said.

What we know:

Marcus Carroll, 30, of Calumet City, appeared in court last weekend on one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a repeat felony offender, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a traffic stop shortly after 2 a.m. on May 24, when police say they observed Carroll’s vehicle commit multiple traffic violations.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded Glock 43 under the driver’s seat, which was "immediately accessible," prosecutors said.

A partially unzipped backpack on the back seat contained three more loaded firearms: a Glock 23 modified to fire fully automatic, a Springfield Hellcat 9mm, and a Glock 19 9mm. One of the weapons was equipped with a 50-round drum, according to the state's attorney.

Carroll was taken into custody at the scene.

What they're saying:

"The safety of DuPage County residents remains the top priority of my office," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "With a history of multiple felony convictions, including armed robbery with a firearm and vehicular hijacking, Mr. Carroll is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. The allegation that he was in possession of four loaded weapons, one with a fifty-round drum and another that had been modified to allow it to fire fully automatic, are extremely troubling. Once again, I commend the Naperville Police Department for their vigilant and observant police work that has again led to the removal of dangerous weapons from our streets and quite possibly prevented a future tragedy. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Heather Misura and Anna Derkacz for their work in securing charges against Mr. Carroll."

"This incident exemplifies the proactive efforts of our officers in identifying and addressing individuals who pose a serious threat to public safety. Recovering a single illegally possessed firearm from a vehicle is troubling; recovering four is deeply concerning," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said. "I commend the officers involved for their courage and dedication in willingly entering a potentially dangerous situation to protect our community. I also extend my sincere appreciation to DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their continued partnership and diligent work on this case."

What's next:

Carroll is scheduled to return to court on June 23.