Cook County felon had file labeled 'young sex' on app, charged with possessing child pornography: police

A Cook County convicted felon is accused of possessing child pornography.

Joshua Collymore, 22, of Richton Park, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the upload of more than three dozen images to a file-sharing app.

The account allegedly belonged to Collymore, who is currently on parole for a 2022 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

While executing search warrants for Collymore's file-sharing account, investigators found a file entitled "young sex," which contained 127 sexually explicit videos and photos of young children.

Collymore was taken into custody Thursday and charged accordingly.

The sheriff's office said Collymore allegedly stated that he recognized several images recovered from his file-sharing app.