Cook County gas station robbed at gunpoint

A gas station in suburban Park Ridge was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Park Ridge police responded to Thornton’s Gas Station located at 1118 Touhy Ave. just before 5 a.m.

The store clerk told police a black colored BMW X5 pulled up in front of the gas station and a Hispanic male got out of the front passenger door before entering the business.

Two Black male suspects got out of the rear doors of the BMW and walked into the store.

Police say one of the suspects was holding a hand gun which he pointed at the clerk and demanded money from the cash registers.

Both offenders took drawers of money from two cash registers and ran out of the store back into the BMW. The BMW then drove off. It was last seen heading westbound on Touhy.

The offenders are described as the following:

Hispanic male wearing blue jeans and a tan colored hooded sweatshirt.

Black male wearing black surgical mask, red hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Black male wearing red surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt and green basketball shorts.

Park Ridge police are reviewing store surveillance footage for additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department, Investigations Unit at 847-318-5305.