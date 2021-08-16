Cook County Health requiring all employees to get vaccinated

Cook County Health announced Monday they will require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

The healthcare system is calling on all staff, contractors and students to be fully vaccinated unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

Those who don't comply with the mandate will be disciplined and could be fired

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect the wellbeing of our patients, visitors, staff and the communities we serve, particularly now as we are experience a resurgence due to the Delta variant," CCH CEO Israel Rocha said in a statement. "The science is clear. The vaccines are safe and effective."

