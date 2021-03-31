Cook County Heath to release 8,000 vaccine appointments

Cook County Health will release more than 8,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccination appointments at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The appointments will be available as soon as Thursday, April 1, for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

"Cook County Health remains committed to releasing appointments based on vaccine supply and expects to be able to release additional appointments as early as tomorrow," Cook County Health said in a statement

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The call center will remain open until 10 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate this release.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday said another 2,592 people tested positive for the coronavirus and another 28 people died from the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,244,585 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21,301 have died, health officials said.