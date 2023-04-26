Cook County introduces ordinance to ban flavored liquid nicotine

Cook County is proposing a ban on the sale of flavored liquid nicotine products.

On Wednesday, officials announced a new ordinance to ban the products.

The goal is to try and curb teen vaping.

County leaders said these flavored products are hooking a generation on nicotine. They also said it is threatening to remove decades of progress.

"Tobacco companies have focused heavily on flavorings because they know that's what attracts a new generation of users," said 6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller. "Research has shown that flavoring, regardless of tobacco product, increases appeal to youth and adults alike. This strategy has been so effective that 81% of youth who have never used tobacco products, stating they will start with a flavored product."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Businesses not in compliance with the new ordinance could face fines ranging from $500 to $5,000. They could also have their tobacco license suspended or revoked.

Three years ago, Chicago banned the sale of flavored vaping products but not flavored tobacco products.