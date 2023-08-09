Cook County Jail inmate beaten to death: sheriff

An inmate was beaten to death Tuesday morning inside the hospital wing of Cook County Jail.

Shortly after 9 a.m., jail security responded to a disturbance and found two inmates fighting, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff immediately separated the men and began performing lifesaving measures on Johnny Hendrix, 29, the statement said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the statement and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and has requested that the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force initiate an investigation as well.

Hendrix, of Rockford, was taken into custody Saturday for three outstanding criminal warrants and a charge of criminal trespass to property.