Cook County judge’s vehicle stolen at Chicago gas station

A Cook County judge’s vehicle was stolen Saturday at a gas station in McKinley Park on the South Side.

A thief got in the 45-year-old woman’s vehicle and drove off with it just before noon while she was pumping gas in the 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

Mary Wisniewski, a circuit court spokesperson, confirmed the woman was a Cook County judge.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.