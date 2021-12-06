Cook County jury awards $18.5 million to family of Gary teen struck by truck on I-394

A Cook County jury has awarded $18.5 million to the family of a Gary teenager who was hit by a truck.

Gustavo Cornejo was standing on the side of I-394 back in 2016, helping fix the family car when he was hit.

He suffered severe brain injuries and broken bones, and still requires care with many daily activities.

On Monday, his mom talked about the impact the accident has had on all their lives.

"He's a complete different person. I spend most of the day taking care of him. Or try to make him comfortable or try to ease his pain," she said.

Gustavo was 17-years-old when the accident happened. His mother says he will require lifelong care.