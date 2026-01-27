How a Cook County K9 helps uncover hidden tech evidence in child exploitation cases

The Brief Boone is Cook County’s first electronics detection dog, trained to sniff out devices that store digital memory. Since late 2022, Boone has assisted in more than 140 searches, with most leading to criminal charges. Investigators say his work has helped uncover hidden evidence and identify real victims of child exploitation.



The smallest pieces of evidence can expose the darkest crimes.

A micro SD card, no bigger than a fingernail. A hidden camera disguised as a water bottle. A phone shoved inside a locker, or tucked beneath a TV stand. Even a GoPro no one would ever suspect.

Investigators say when it comes to child exploitation, this is how predators hide their digital trail. And this is who they call to find it.

What we know:

Boone is a four-year-old Labrador retriever, but he is not just any K9. He is Cook County’s first-ever electronics detection dog, certified to sniff out devices that store digital memory.

"Any device that holds memory or data, like a GoPro or cell phone, those are the devices Boone can seek out," said Sgt. Daniel Codd, Boone’s handler.

That list includes iPads, tablets, thumb drives, hidden cameras — anything capable of storing images or video.

Small enough to disappear into clutter. But powerful enough to hold evidence that can change a child’s life forever.

Sgt. Codd says suspects are deliberate about where they hide what they don’t want police to find.

"Anywhere you feel like your family doesn’t want to go and find it, that’s where most of these people are going to hide it," he said.

Sometimes, even trained investigators miss it.

In one case, a micro SD card was hidden beneath a TV stand. Detectives searched the area, but missed it. Boone was brought in.

"And sure enough," Codd said, "there was a little SD card right underneath it."

That card was later analyzed. Investigators say it contained evidence of a crime.

We watched Boone work firsthand. Every item hidden, he uncovered.

So we decided to put his nose to the test. Boone’s detection rate is nearly perfect. After our interview, we hid a micro SD card inside a FOX Chicago microphone.

Within seconds, Boone locked in, guiding his handler straight to it.

Dig deeper:

Boone has been on the job since November 2022 and has been called to work cases across Illinois. Since then, the sheriff’s office says he has assisted in more than 140 searches. One hundred and twenty of those led to criminal charges.

"Our bread and butter is child exploitation cases," Codd said.

Not all of those cases involve physical contact. But investigators say the harm is real, and lasting.

"An adult could be grooming children online," Codd said. "Asking for pictures, videos, making them believe it’s okay."

In some cases, Boone’s work has helped identify real victims.

"We’ve found devices with evidence of actual children," Codd said. "We were able to identify them, connect them with advocacy centers, and get them help."

When Boone isn’t building cases, he’s supporting those who do.

"These cases take a toll," said Lt. Jim Draz. "Boone gives officers an outlet, a way to decompress."

Boone is also called to scenes not just as a detection dog, but sometimes as a comfort dog for victims.

To do it all, Boone has to stay sharp. He’s a food-reward K9, meaning he is fed only when he successfully detects electronics. No food bowls. No table scraps, even at home.

"It’s hard," Codd said. "But it keeps him focused."

Boone was paid for by a nonprofit. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says his food and vet care cost about $3,600 a year.

They believe it’s a small price to pay.

In a digital world where predators hide behind screens and stash evidence in places no one would ever think to search, Boone doesn’t miss. He finds what they tried to bury. He uncovers what they hoped would stay hidden.

And investigators say sometimes, that discovery is the first step toward saving a child who never had the chance to speak for themselves.