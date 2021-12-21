Cook County leaders urge vaccinations as Omicron variant spreads

With cases going up and the highly transmissible Omicron variant raising fears, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle met with health experts to give an update on COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Preckwinkle encouraged those not vaccinated to get their shots and for those that are eligible, to get their booster shots.

Preckwinkle went on to say that thanks to vaccines, we are able to celebrate with families and friends, but we must continue to do the right things to protect ourselves and others.

"Let's not take the virus for granted," Preckwinkle said. "It will take all of us to beat COVID, people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and faiths getting vaccinated and taking common sense measures to stop the virus that includes physical distancing and continuing to wash our hands. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your health, those around you so that we can safely celebrate together."

Preckwinkle said nearly 78 percent of suburban Cook County residents have been vaccinated.

But only 59 percent of those have gotten their second dose and fewer still have gotten their boosters.