Cook County man arrested for allegedly supplying fatal dose of narcotics to victim

A Cook County man was arrested this week after he allegedly supplied illegal narcotics to another man, who subsequently died of an overdose last year.

Willie Woodgett, 37, of Berkeley, faces one felony count of drug-induced homicide.

On March 30, 2023, the victim, Michael Rice, of Darien, arranged to receive illegal narcotics from Woodgett. At about 11 p.m. the same day, Woodgett allegedly went to Rice's home and delivered the narcotics to him, prosecutors said.

At some point between March 30 and April 1, 2023, Rice ingested the narcotics that were allegedly provided to him by Woodgett.

At about 12:38 p.m. on April 1, 2023, Darien police responded to a call made by Rice's mother regarding Rice being unconscious in the family home. Rice was pronounced dead on April 2. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be combined drug toxicity of fentanyl, ethanol, diphenhydramine, alprazolam, xylazine and buprenorphine. Rice had been prescribed alprazolam at the time.

Prosecutors said an investigation was conducted by the Darien Police Department, who identified Woodgett as the individual who allegedly supplied the fatal dose of narcotics to the victim.

On July 24, 2024, a Dupage County judge issued an arrest warrant for Woodgett. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

"The tragic death of another promising life serves as a terrifying reminder of the extreme danger illegal narcotics, particularly fentanyl, continue to be in our communities," Berlin said. "Abruptly losing a family member can have a paralyzing effect on not just the immediate family, but also on surviving friends and relatives. I wish the entire Rice family and all those who knew and loved Michael strength as they continue their lives without the love and support they once enjoyed from Michael. The charges filed against Mr. Woodgett sent a crystal-clear message that if you supply narcotics that cause the death of another, you will be identified, charged, prosecuted and, if found guilty, face up to thirty years in the penitentiary. I thank the Darien Police Department as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration for their outstanding efforts on this very sad case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Alysa Feld and Alexandria Levan for not only their work in securing strong charges against Mr. Woodgett but for their continued efforts in holding those responsible for such tragedies accountable."

On Thursday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Woodgett. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26.