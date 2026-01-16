Cook County man arrested within hour of Chicago attack, police say
CHICAGO - A Calumet City man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly robbing and assaulting another man in downtown Chicago.
What we know:
Police said 42-year-old Cornelius Bates was taken into custody at around 5:57 a.m. in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street.
Cornelius Bates | CPD
Less than an hour earlier, Bates allegedly robbed and battered a 44-year-old man in the 300 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue.
What's next:
Bates is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and robbery, both felonies.
He is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.