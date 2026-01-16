Cook County man arrested within hour of Chicago attack, police say

The Brief Police say a suburban man was arrested less than an hour after a robbery and assault in downtown Chicago. The incident happened early Thursday and the victim was a 44-year-old man. Cornelius Bates is charged with two felony counts.



A Calumet City man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly robbing and assaulting another man in downtown Chicago.

What we know:

Police said 42-year-old Cornelius Bates was taken into custody at around 5:57 a.m. in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street.

Cornelius Bates | CPD

Less than an hour earlier, Bates allegedly robbed and battered a 44-year-old man in the 300 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue.

What's next:

Bates is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and robbery, both felonies.

He is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.