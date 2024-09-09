Cook County man charged in Brighton Park armed carjacking

The Brief Ronald Wembley, 44, was arrested for an August 18 armed carjacking in Brighton Park and is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.



A 44-year-old Cook County man suspected of participating in an armed carjacking last month in Brighton Park is behind bars.

Ronald Wembley, of Calumet Park, was arrested Sunday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to a preliminary statement from Chicago police.

Police said on Aug. 18, a 35-year-old man was driving in the 2500 block of West 45th Place when multiple people stole his vehicle at gunpoint.

Ronald Wembley, 44. (Chicago Police Department)

Wembley was identified as one of the suspects involved in the carjacking, and was taken into custody Sunday in the Robert Taylor Homes neighborhood, police said.

He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.