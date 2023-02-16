Cook County man charged in fiery fatal crash on I-55

A Willow Springs man was charged with aggravated DUI after allegedly causing a fiery three-car crash on Interstate 55, which killed one person early Monday.

Joseph M. Marszalik, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred Sunday about 3:49 a.m. on I-55 at Weber Road in Bolingbrook, police said.

Police said a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash was parked partially in the left lane of southbound I-55 when it was sideswiped by a second vehicle, disabling it in traffic.

Marszalik then allegedly struck the second vehicle in the rear, causing it to catch fire. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner.

Joseph M. Marszalik, 22. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

One passenger in Marszalik's vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Marszalik was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.