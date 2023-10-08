Expand / Collapse search

Cook County man charged in Far North Side robbery

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Luke Wood (CPD)

CHICAGO - A man was arrested in Waukegan Saturday in connection to a robbery on the Far North Side last month. 

Luke Wood, 38, of Skokie, allegedly robbed a 32-year-old man in the 6400 block of West Touhy Avenue on Aug. 30. 

Police say the incident happened at 11:41 a.m. and Wood implied that he had a firearm during the robbery. 

Wood was charged with aggravated robbery and has a warrant for his arrest from out of state. 

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Saturday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 