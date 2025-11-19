Cook County man charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop, police say
COOK COUNTY - A Sauk Village man was charged after a loaded gun was allegedly found on him during a traffic stop in Ford Heights earlier this month.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s Police said investigators stopped a red Nissan around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 1600 block of East Lincoln Highway. The car had only one working headlight and expired tags.
Deputies then learned the driver had a revoked license, and they asked both the driver and passenger to step out of the car as it would be towed.
During a pat-down, officers said they found a loaded gun in the waistband of the passenger, identified as 18-year-old Christopher Burkley.
Christopher Burkley
Authorities said Burkley did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license. He was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
What's next:
Burkley appeared in court Nov. 4 at the Markham Courthouse, where a judge ordered him held in custody at Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.