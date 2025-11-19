Cook County man charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old Sauk Village man faces a felony gun charge after a Nov. 3 traffic stop in Ford Heights. Sheriff’s police say they found a loaded gun on Christopher Burkley during a pat-down. The man was ordered held in Cook County Jail following his first court appearance.



A Sauk Village man was charged after a loaded gun was allegedly found on him during a traffic stop in Ford Heights earlier this month.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police said investigators stopped a red Nissan around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 1600 block of East Lincoln Highway. The car had only one working headlight and expired tags.

Deputies then learned the driver had a revoked license, and they asked both the driver and passenger to step out of the car as it would be towed.

During a pat-down, officers said they found a loaded gun in the waistband of the passenger, identified as 18-year-old Christopher Burkley.

Christopher Burkley

Authorities said Burkley did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license. He was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Burkley appeared in court Nov. 4 at the Markham Courthouse, where a judge ordered him held in custody at Cook County Jail.