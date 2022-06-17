Cook County man charged with drug trafficking after authorities find meth, heroin and other drugs in his home

A Cook County man has been charged with trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and possessing a host of other drugs, a fully automatic handgun and multiple auto sears.

Quincy Evans, 38, of Broadview, was charged with 14 counts — including methamphetamine trafficking, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl over 900 grams with the intent to deliver, two counts of possession of heroin and cocaine more than 100 grams, but less than 400 grams with the intent to deliver, possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams with the intent to deliver and unlawful use of a weapon.

Illinois State Police were notified of a suspicious crate originating from California, which was to be delivered to a business in Illinois.

After obtaining a search warrant, ISP special agents discovered the crate — which contained a large amount of methamphetamine.

Homeland Security Investigation agents delivered the crate, which was picked up and eventually brought to Evans' home, authorities said.

Agents then searched his home and allegedly discovered additional quantities of methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Evans was also allegedly in possession of a fully automatic Glock handgun and multiple switches that are used to concert handguns into fully automatic weapons.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

His next court date is July 6.