Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94

A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94.

On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the female victim was outside her disabled vehicle on the shoulder when another vehicle struck her.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old Terrell M. Jones of Sauk Village was the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim, police said.

Terrell M. Jones | Illinois State Police

On November 11, Jones was arrested and given a bond of $200,000. He was due in court on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.