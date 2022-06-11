Cook County man charged with murder after allegedly shooting 30-year-old in West Pullman

article

A Sauk Village man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Jonathan Harris, 35, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Harris was identified as the person who fatally shot a 30-year-old man in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street in 2020.

Harris was arrested Friday, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.