Cook County man faces drug charges after being shot in his home: police

A Mount Prospect man was charged with several drug and firearm related felonies after he was shot inside his home on Sunday.

Mount Prospect Police Officers responded to the 100 block of North Maple Street at 7:23 p.m. after neighbors heard someone yelling for help and a firework or gunshot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was later identified as 43-year-old David W. Orlowski.

Police say while searching for offenders in Orlowski's residence, located at 122 North Maple Street, they saw multiple large bags of a green plant material that appeared to be cannabis, as well as drug paraphernalia.

After obtaining a search warrant, Mount Prospect police executed it and found a large amount of United States currency, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun that was later determined to be stolen.

Officers did not locate any offenders or other victims inside the house. They were later able to determine that the suspects targeted Orlowski’s house specifically and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Orlowski was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, one felony count of possession of cannabis and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following a detention hearing on Wednesday, Orlowski was released from custody and his next court date is Dec. 15.

Mount Prospect Police Detectives say the shooting investigation remains ongoing.