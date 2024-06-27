Cook County man learns sentence after selling fentanyl-laced heroin in south suburbs

A Cook County man was sentenced to federal prison last week for selling fentanyl-laced heroin.

Calvin Carter, 44, of Country Club Hills, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal drug distribution charges.

According to prosecutors, Carter sold the drugs on two occasions in the fall of 2019. The first sale occurred in an Olympia Fields gas station parking lot. The second occurred in a Country Club Hills liquor store parking lot.

The buyer in both of these transactions was cooperating with law enforcement.

Additionally, during a court-authorized search of Carter's residence, law enforcement found multiple firearms.

"Defendant possessed almost one kilogram of heroin and fentanyl that he intended to distribute to others," Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Niranjan Emani argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "The type of drugs that defendant sold and intended for distribution have devastating effects on the community."

A judge sentenced Carter to 16 years in prison on June 20.