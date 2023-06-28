Cook County man pulled out gun after traffic crash, struck victim in the head with it: sheriff

article

A Cook County man is accused of pointing a gun at another man's head and hitting him with it after a traffic crash Tuesday.

Tawfiq Mazakis, 51, of Westchester, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Roosevelt Road near Interstate 294.

When officers arrived, they learned that Mazakis was involved in a minor traffic crash with another driver.

Mazakis and the victim, a 48-year-old man, pulled over to the side of the roadway.

Mazakis allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the victim and attempted to punch him in the head, the sheriff's office said.

The victim blocked the strikes with his left arm and Mazakis allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim's head.

He then struck the victim in the face with the firearm, causing a laceration to the victim's face, the sheriff's office said.

Mazakis returned to his vehicle and the victim called 911.

Mazakis was arrested at the scene. He appeared in court Wednesday and was issued a $15,000 bond.

He was released after posting the required 10 percent.