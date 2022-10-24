Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run

A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene.

On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in Forest Park after a relative of 60-year-old Raul Diaz reported him missing.

The relative told police that Diaz, of Chicago, left the hospital around 9 p.m. the night before to return to his vehicle, which was parked across 1st Avenue in the Miller Meadow Forest Preserve parking lot.

When officers went to search the area, they found Diaz lying along the shoulder of the road. It had appeared that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, police said.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derrick Young | Cook County Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, police identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a black 2017 Cadillac XTS sedan. They then identified the vehicle's owner as Derrick Young, of Broadview.

Police say they obtained surveillance video and phone records that show Young was at the scene, driving his vehicle and using his cellphone around the time Diaz was struck.

On Oct. 23, Young was arrested and charged with failure to report an accident causing death. His bond was set at $50,000 – and he was released after posting 10%.