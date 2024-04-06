Cook County man arrested after robbing liquor store, putting cashier in headlock: police

article

A Mount Prospect man is facing charges for robbing a liquor store and beating up a cashier earlier this week.

Police say Ross Wilson, 34, stole alcohol from Jay Liquors located at 1728 W. Dempster Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene and located a man matching the description of the offender, who was later identified as Wilson. He told the officer that he stole alcohol from the business, put the store's clerk in a headlock and beat them.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage. Police say the clerk was not seriously injured.

Wilson was charged with one felony count of robbery, one felony count of aggravated battery and is facing two misdemeanor charges.

He appeared for a detention hearing on Thursday. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 16.