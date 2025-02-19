Cook County man sold meth, cocaine and guns to undercover officer: indictment
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Cook County man was indicted last week for allegedly trafficking firearms and drugs.
Efrain Jacobo, 42, of Prospect Heights, faces federal firearm and drug offenses.
What we know:
Prosecutors say Jacobo sold six handguns, a rifle, ammunition, and narcotics during multiple transactions in Joliet last fall.
The alleged deals involved methamphetamine and cocaine—but unbeknownst to Jacobo, the buyer was an undercover law enforcement officer.
During the investigation, authorities also intercepted a truck traveling from Texas to Bolingbrook, seizing approximately 150 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Additional drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, were discovered in a storage facility linked to Jacobo in Wheeling, along with more cocaine found in his vehicle.
What's next:
He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in federal court.
Jacobo is currently detained in federal custody.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.