Cook County man sold meth, cocaine and guns to undercover officer: indictment

The Brief Efrain Jacobo, 42, of Prospect Heights, was indicted on federal firearm and drug charges for allegedly trafficking weapons and narcotics. Prosecutors say Jacobo unknowingly sold firearms and drugs to an undercover officer and was linked to large drug seizures, including 150 kilograms of methamphetamine. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and remains in federal custody.



A Cook County man was indicted last week for allegedly trafficking firearms and drugs.

Efrain Jacobo, 42, of Prospect Heights, faces federal firearm and drug offenses.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Jacobo sold six handguns, a rifle, ammunition, and narcotics during multiple transactions in Joliet last fall.

The alleged deals involved methamphetamine and cocaine—but unbeknownst to Jacobo, the buyer was an undercover law enforcement officer.

During the investigation, authorities also intercepted a truck traveling from Texas to Bolingbrook, seizing approximately 150 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Additional drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, were discovered in a storage facility linked to Jacobo in Wheeling, along with more cocaine found in his vehicle.

What's next:

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in federal court.

Jacobo is currently detained in federal custody.