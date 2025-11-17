Cook County man allegedly ran from traffic stop with loaded, stolen gun

The Brief Investigators say a Ford Heights man ran from a traffic stop and dropped a loaded, stolen gun. The gun was reported stolen from Georgia, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. The man was ordered held in Cook County Jail after a court hearing earlier this month.



A south suburban man is facing a felony weapons charge after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop and dropped a loaded, stolen gun earlier this month.

What we know:

Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, investigators with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said they saw a tan Ford blow a stop sign at Kennedy and Diplomat lanes in Ford Heights.

When officers activated their emergency lights, the vehicle stopped but then drove off before stopping again.

A passenger, later identified as 28-year-old Trevon Walker, got out of the car and ran into a field while holding his waistband, authorities said. Officers caught up to him and took him into custody.

Trevon Walker | Cook County Sheriff's Office

When investigators retraced Walker’s path, they found a loaded gun. The weapon had been reported stolen from Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being read his rights, Walker reportedly told investigators the gun belonged to him. Authorities said he did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

What's next:

Walker was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

He appeared in court on Nov. 3 at the Markham Courthouse, where a judge ordered him held in custody at Cook County Jail.