Measles case confirmed in unvaccinated individual in Cook County

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in Cook County.

The affected individual, who health officials say is not vaccinated for the disease, was exposed internationally. The health department confirmed the measles case on Wednesday.

Health officials are working to identify possible exposure locations across the U.S. where the affected individual passed through. They say the infectious period for the person would be between Oct. 5 and Oct. 13.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. After exposure, symptoms can take from seven to 21 days to show up.

"This first reported case of measles in Illinois since 2019 is a reminder that this disease can be prevented with up-to-date vaccination," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "Two doses of measles vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles. However, as we saw this week, it still can affect those who are unvaccinated."

Measles can cause further complications, such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain. The disease is spread through the air from a cough or sneeze. Coming in contact with mucus or saliva can also cause someone to pick up the illness.

More information on measles can be found HERE.